Community Theatre of Terre Haute will stage auditions for “The Goldman Project” on Jan. 3 and 4, and for “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” on Jan. 17 and 18. Auditions begin at 7 p.m. in the theater at 1431 S. 25th St.
“The Goldman Project” is CTTH’s second play in the Oakley Series and will be performed on the smaller stage Feb. 17 through 20. Written by Staci Swedeen and directed by Mary Fisher, the cast requires one man and two women.
The adult drama takes place in an upper Manhattan apartment where a widow lives with her son, who’s recently separated from his wife, states the CTTH’s news release. When his ex-girlfriend interviews Mom about her Holocaust experience, dark secrets are uncovered. This is a play about family relations, the lingering legacy of the Holocaust, and the catharsis of self-renewal.
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a comedy by Christopher Durang and directed by Ted Compton, will be performed on the Mainstage March 11 through 13 and 18 through 20. Two men and four women will be cast for the play about middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who share a home when they bicker and complain about their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, comes in with her new boyfriend, Spike. Old resentments flare up, leading to threats to sell the house. Two other characters are the sassy maid, Cassandra, and a lovely aspiring actress, Nina.
All who audition must have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear masks for auditions and rehearsals. Actors will not wear masks during performances. Get more information at ctth.org.
