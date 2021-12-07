Community Theatre of Terre Haute opens its third play of the season, “Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine,” on Thursday in the theater at 25th and Washington streets.
Performances for CT's first play in the Oakley Series begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Directed by Sherri Wright and written by Roy C Booth, Bob May and Cristopher Tibbetts, and based on an original story by Bob May, this Theater for Young Audiences production is a G-rated comedy.
The story follows Beanie Boren (Stuart Breiding), a science wiz not very fond of reading, who has designed a book reading machine for the science fair. It combines a computer, a mini video camera, and a contraption of his own design to enable one to read three books at once. Unfortunately, when Beanie turns it on, lights flash, thunder booms, and out pop the witches from Snow White, Hansel and Gretel, and The Wizard of Oz, each set to wreak havoc. Beanie must get them back into the books with help from the good guys in the same stories.
Beanie features a cast combined of new and returning volunteers: Mr. Wright (Rob Angus), The Queen (Amber Wigington), Candy (Sandra Kaye Groves), Wicked Witch of the West (Marie Williams Wimsett), Professor Librum (Michael Tingley), Dorothy (Aaliyah Lundborg), Gretel (Laney Perisho), Hansel (Zachary Massa), Snow White (Emma Cronkhite), Dewie Decimal (Lizzie Downing), Hewie Decimal (Aria Wigington) and Louie Decimal (Verity Wigington). Michael Tingley also built the “14th cast member” – the book machine – for the show.
To purchase tickets, patrons can follow the links at ctth.org to pick the day, time and seat for the performance they want. Tickets can be printed out at home or shown on a mobile device. For patrons who prefer to purchase in person, ticket office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as one hour before show time. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students and youth.
Community Theatre has updated its vaccination, testing and mask policy for performances, requiring patrons to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to attending any performance. Patrons also must wear a mask. Actors will not wear masks so it will be easy for the audience to understand.
Learn more at ctth.org or call the ticket office during open hours at 812-232-7172.
Next Up:
Community Theatre will hold auditions for “The Goldman Project” on Jan. 3 and 4. Director Mary Fisher will cast two women and one man for the drama, which will run Feb. 17 through 20 as the second show in the Oakley Series. Those auditioning will need to wear masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.