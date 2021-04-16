Dear Heloise: Have you recently received a recorded voice telling you that your new phone is on its way and should be delivered in a few days? The woman goes on to say that if you did not order this item to press 1. If you have any questions or if this is a case of fraud to call 1-800-***-****. This is a scam. Do not call the phone number and Do not press 1.
First of all, there is no phone on its way to your home. This is just a lie to get you to panic and call their “hotline.” Once they’ve captured your phone number and gotten as much personal or financial information as possible, they’ll make a mess of your life and possibly drain your bank account.
Stay vigilant and stay away from these scammers.
— Walter G.,
Los Angeles, Calif.
Dear Heloise: I love to do cross-stitch and needlepoint pillows. Unfortunately, I also kept losing my needles. I finally found the perfect solution. I now have a plastic case that once held mechanical pencil lead, and that was the ideal size for my needles. Result: no more lost needles and no more finding those needles when someone stepped on them with their bare feet!
— Susan F.,
Wheeling, W.Va.
Dear Heloise: My husband and I are recently married, and my mother-in-law came over for coffee one day and showed me a neat little trick while I was folding laundry. I now fold the top sheet, the bottom sheet and one pillowcase. Then I stack them up and place all of it in the second pillowcase. This way nothing is lost and everything is together. No more searching for that second pillowcase.
— Mattie A.,
Little Rock, Ark.
Dear Heloise: When your doctor tells you it’s permissible to shower after you’ve had surgery, make sure the water isn’t too hot. You might want to consider a shower stool to sit down on while you wash. A long-handled back brush is an excellent tool to clean your feet, legs and back. And a grab bar, secured to a two-by-four behind the wall and placed where you can easily reach it, will make showering much safer.
Make sure your shower supplies are easy to reach, and a rubber bathmat inside the tub will help reduce your chances of slipping. Take your time, relax and, if possible, have someone nearby who can assist you if needed.
— Frances K.,
Newton, Iowa
