Dear Readers: What’s the old Hollywood actor’s creed? Never work with children or animals? Today, July 11, is All-American Pet Photo Day. Let’s work with our animals, namely dogs, and photograph them! Here are some hints:
• Make sure the dog is clean and brushed out.
• What feeling are you trying to portray? Action, running, catching a ball or is it a portrait shot?
• Does the dog have a white or yellow coat? A dark background is called for. For a darker dog, use a lighter background.
• Take a lot of shots from many different angles so you’ll have a variety to choose from. Get low to the floor or ground for a dog’s-eye perspective.
• Distract, praise and reward. This will make working with dogs, or children, for that matter, easier!
• Flash photography should be avoided if possible — the red eye look is not good. Enjoy this time with your dog; it should be a fun bonding experience.
— Heloise
Dear Readers: Let’s make those windows sparkle using one of my favorite go-to cleaners, vinegar! Add one cup white vinegar to ½ gallon of water. To apply to windows, put the solution in a labeled spray bottle. Spray liberally, and dry with paper towels or crumbled newspaper. It also works great for mirrors.
FYI: For hard water stains on vases and decanters, pour in full-strength vinegar to cover the lime deposits and let it sit overnight. For stubborn stains, brush with a toothbrush and rinse.
— Heloise
Dear Heloise: I rub a new dryer sheet on my couches and chairs to freshen them up and make the room smell nice. I also put one under the seat in my car. It works better than the store-bought auto fresheners.
— Louise in Arkansas
Dear Heloise: I have a small chihuahua, and even though I’m always outside with her, I wouldn’t put it past her to try to sneak out of the yard in between the fence posts! I have a wooden spoon that I tie across her back, firmly but gently, perpendicular to her spine, so it will prevent her from being able to sneak through the fence. Looks silly, but it’s safe.
— Maria in Arizona
