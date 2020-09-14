Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about scammers stealing Medicare numbers:
Dear Heloise: Scammers are trying to get your Medicare numbers. How? They’ll contact you with an offer of free masks and other COVID-19 items by telling you that you are entitled to these items as a Medicare recipient.
They want to get their hands on your personal information and Medicare number to use for fraudulent purposes.
Hang up on them the moment they start their pitch.
— Norman, via email
Readers, to report anything suspicious or fraudulent to Medicare, go to medicare.gov/fraud or call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227).
Protect yourself by never giving out personal or financial information over the phone to these scammers.
— Heloise
Dear Readers: New uses for old wine racks:
• Roll up placemats and store in the slots.
• Use to store small stuffed toys for children.
• Store water bottles.
• Lay flat, with openings facing upward, to store kitchen condiments.
— Heloise
Dear Heloise: My parents want me to get renter’s insurance now that I live in an apartment. I graduated from college and now have my first job. It doesn’t pay as well as I’d like, but it’s a start in the field in which I enjoy working. With money being tight, why bother with renter’s insurance?
— Amy H. in California
Amy, your folks are right. Renter’s insurance is usually rather inexpensive, and if you have a fire or are robbed, the insurance company will cover your loss.
But beware that a “cash value” policy will pay only what an item is worth after depreciation. A “replacement” policy covers whatever the cost is to replace an item at today’s prices. Some insurance companies will offer “off-premises” coverage for items such as a lost cellphone. I recommend checking into renter’s insurance with the same company that insures your car.
— Heloise
Dear Heloise: I need your help on how to remove black permanent marker from glass. I have tried many kinds of cleaners, but nothing has removed the black.
— Longtime Reader in California
Longtime Reader, the best way to remove permanent marker stains from glass is with rubbing alcohol. First, dip a sponge or cloth in the alcohol and dab it directly on the stain, then scrub the stained area. Use a clean paper towel to remove any leftover residue.
— Heloise
