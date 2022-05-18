Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.