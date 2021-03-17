Dear Heloise: Here where I live we have beautiful azaleas, and I’ve found a way to make my azaleas bloom and thrive better than most! I take leftover coffee and use it in my garden, then sprinkle the coffee grounds around the plants. Azaleas are an acid-loving plant, and by adding a little more acidity (careful — not too much) it helps to nourish my azaleas and makes them grow abundantly.
— Darla K., Metairie, La.
Dear Heloise: I love homemade soup and so does my husband. We will sometimes just take a couple cans of tomato juice or vegetable juice from our pantry, toss in some frozen or fresh veggies, and with some thick crusty bread, we made a delicious meal for two. I like to add some beef bouillon too and a few extra spices. My husband likes to add macaroni, but either way it’s always a hearty meal. It’s quick and easy and very tasty!
— Patricia G.,
Taos, N.M.
Dear Heloise: You had a Cheddar cheese soup that my son loved, and since he’ll be coming home on leave I’d like to make it for him. But I can’t find the recipe. Would you reprint it? I read your column every day and won’t miss the recipe if you reprint it for me.
— Janice W.,
Rochester, Mich.
Janice, I get numerous requests for this recipe, so here it is:
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 small zucchini, halved and sliced
2 tomatoes, peeled and cut into wedges
1 celery stick, sliced
1 cup portobello mushrooms, sliced
1 onion, halved and sliced
1 garlic clove, minced
4½ cups beef broth
1½ cups tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced
½ cup dry red wine
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
n In a stock pot, add the first nine ingredients and heat to boiling.
n Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
n Stir in basil, wine, salt, pepper and parsley just before serving.
n Sprinkle the top of each serving with Cheddar cheese.
Here’s a tasty tip: Puree celery and onions in a blender and add to most soups to add extra flavor.
— Heloise
