Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Snow likely. High near 25F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.