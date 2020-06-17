Dear Heloise: I have tried several ways to keep from crying while chopping onions: holding a matchstick between my teeth so I breathe through my mouth, and even wearing swimming goggles. But I’ve found that the best thing to do is to put the onion in the freezer for about a half an hour before slicing. Problem solved. Fewer tears.
— Janet in New York
Dear Heloise: For delicious blueberries, take fresh blueberries and run them under hot water for a few seconds. It helps bring out the flavor.
Add frozen blueberries to muffin batter and gently stir.
This will help keep down that bluish color that seeps out, and the berries will be nice and firm when baked.
— Marla in Oklahoma
Dear Heloise: I clean charred shish kabob skewers after grilling by pushing them through a dry, soap-filled steel wool pad.
They get clean in a flash! Then wash and rinse.
— Norma
in North Carolina
Dear Heloise: I’ve heard about your “Bootleg Beans,” and it seemed like a recipe my family would enjoy.
Please reprint this recipe?
— Shirley in Oregon
Shirley, I’d love to!
You’ll need:
3 strips of bacon
1 small onion, chopped
1 can of pork and beans in tomato sauce
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons of ketchup
Fry the bacon in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until almost crisp.
Add the onion and continue frying until the onion starts to brown.
Pour off almost all of the grease. Add the remaining ingredients. Stir to mix well, cover and simmer until thoroughly heated.
This recipe makes a great addition to a simple hamburger night or with hot wings, hot dogs or as a side dish for a meatless meal.
— Heloise
Dear Heloise: Can you please tell me the difference between low-fat cottage cheese and low-fat ricotta?
— Casey
in South Dakota
Casey, low-fat cottage cheese is very low in fat. It is also relatively low in calcium and high in sodium compared to other dairy products.
Low-fat ricotta, which some people use interchangeably with cottage cheese in some recipes, has double the calories, and more fat, but has more calcium. Cottage cheese is great topped with fruit, and ricotta is best for lasagna and can substitute for cream cheese in dips.
— Heloise
