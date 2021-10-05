The City of Terre Haute in conjunction with Keep Terre Haute Beautiful and Republic Services, will have a city-wide cleanup Saturday. The City of Terre Haute organizes cleanups in the spring and fall of each year.
Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. in the back parking lot of the current Terre Haute Police Department, 105 S. 13th St. Volunteers will be given a route map, gloves, bags and snacks. The cleanup will run from 8 a.m. to noon and include several targeted areas in the city. Businesses, churches, schools and other organizations are encouraged to bring a group of people to help.
Several open top dumpsters will be placed at the Police Department at 105 S. 13th St.
Hazardous waste, including but not limited to refrigeration units, chemicals, tires and batteries, will not be taken.
The city reminds all citizens to be good stewards of the environment by cleaning up around their own property, street and alley. To volunteer or for more information, contact the mayor’s office at 812-244-2303.
