Northside Community Church in Terre Haute will host two ways to participate in its community Easter egg hunt for about 10,000 eggs.
A drive-thru event to pick up a bag of Easter goodies is set for 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the church at 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.
An outdoor egg hunt for infants through fifth-graders is scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, also at the church location.
Events both days are free. Masks are required for children school age and older.
For more information, contact the church at 812-232-2478 or office@northsidecommunityumc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.