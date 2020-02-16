In northern Vigo County, straddling the Vigo-Vermillion line, is a neglected cemetery where some of the early pioneers who settled in and around Universal rest in peace. This is the Chunn Cemetery, also called the Scott Cemetery.
The most distinguished burial here is that of Major John T. Chunn. The Major served in the War of 1812 and was the commander of Ft. Harrison in 1816-1817. He was born in Maryland in 1780 and died in 1847 in Vigo County. In 1819 “John Chunn of Fort Harrison” purchased a large tract of land from the federal government. This land patent contained the area that was to become the southern or Vigo County portion of the Chunn Cemetery. The northern or Vermillion County section of the cemetery was included in a tract of land patented by Abraham Stipp and Noah Wallen, assignees of Eleazer Carter, in 1827.
The cemetery has 23 known burials, but others certainly remain unidentified and undiscovered. The oldest known burial comes from a partially broken stone of a mystery child, who was born in 1817 died in 1818; the last known burial is that of Catherine Swan Wright, wife of Philander, who died in 1876. After some research into the individual names of those interred here, it appears that they are all inter-related, so the cemetery is more a family grave yard than a community burial ground. The identified burials are arranged in family groupings. Surnames connected to this cemetery are: Cargill, Chunn, Cooper, Curtis, LeMarche, Hall, Salyer, Scott, Stipp, Swan, White, and Wright. Future research and findings may reveal more surname connections.
This little graveyard is now being cleaned up, surveyed, and fenced by the Vermillion County Commissioner. The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society has ordered an historic cemetery sign from the state. Today and in upcoming columns the known burials will be discussed, with a focus on their genealogy.
The grave of Major John Thomas Chunn is identified with a modern military marker; though many believe that this marker is in the wrong place within the cemetery and should be relocated to the area where the other Chunns are buried. John’s second wife was Matilda LeMarche Chunn. They married in Vermillion County in 1821. Although no stone has been found, she is believed to be interred here. It makes sense, because her husband pre-deceased her in 1847 and she followed him in 1870, a time when there were not other nearby cemeteries where she could have been interred.
John Chunn and wife Matilda had a son, Thomas H. Chunn (1822-1887). He married Caroline Catharine White in 1845 in Vigo County. Although these two are not interred in the Chunn Cemetery, they did have four children who died during the time period when the Chunn Cemetery was receiving burials. All four children’s graves are documented by either foot-stones, partial headstones, or marker fragments: 1) Adelia Chunn, 1848, died as a 5-week-old infant. No census documents her existence. 2) Daniel W. Chunn (1846-1866) was their firstborn who died at age 20. He is enumerated in the 1850 and 1860 censuses of Vermillion County. 3) Mary Netta Chunn (1862-1873) died at age 11. She is on the 1870 census of Vermillion County.
The fourth child, Laura M. Chunn (1856-1875), represents a sad tale. Laura died from grief and shame six months after giving birth to a child out of wedlock. The Newport Hoosier State reports her death and speaks of “a young man...whose name we were requested to withhold...the man who seduced this beautiful young woman and caused her premature death still stalks the ground...and goes unwhipt of justice.” More research shows that the baby girl who was born was named Estella Chunn and was raised by her grandparents, Thomas and Catharine Chunn. She lived to adulthood, married Joseph Nelson Reeder in 1895, had a daughter named Edna, and died at age 40 in 1915. Her death record documents her parents’ names as Laura Chunn and Edward Dagan.
Dagan can be found on the 1870 census of Vermillion County, a 25-year-old farm hand born in Ohio and living in the household of Amos Curtis. More about the Curtis family next week.
