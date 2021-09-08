Christian music group performs Thursday at Temple UMC

Christian music group Avenue from Nashville, Tenn., will perform at Temple United Methodist Church today (Thursday, Sept. 9). Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
Haley (Young) Kemp, originally from Terre Haute, is the groups alto vocalist and songwriter, and has been nominated as a top songwriter in gospel music.
Avenue quickly began rising to national notoriety with their first radio single, "One Of These Mornings," breaking into the No. 23 position. Since then, they have kept the Top 80 chart busy with their other releases, "Reach The World," "They Could Not," "I Will Follow Christ" and their current radio release, "Can’t Keep a Good Man Down."
Avenue has been nominated in the Top 5 new groups in all of gospel music. They have performed at Dollywood, Silver Dollar City, The Creation Museum, The National Quartet Convention and many churches and festivals around the country.
No tickets are required but a offering will be accepted. Visit www.AvenueMusic.net for more information.
