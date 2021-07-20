Children's Museum Top Chefs event is Saturday

A “Field of Dreams” experience at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball complex will help support the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and STEM education for Wabash Valley children.
A casual dress code, cold beverages, rounding the bases to taste different food from local leaders, a silent and live auction, live entertainment, and a surprise ending will wrap up the museum’s Top Chefs event with a bang.
Participants can help their favorite chef and team take home the night’s highest honor and bragging rights by tipping them. Tips can be made at www.thcmtopchefs.com and at the event.
• The team that brings in the most total tips will be crowned the World Series Winner.
• The top tip winner on each team will be recognized as a member of the THCM Field of Dreams All Star Team.
• The one chef that raises the most money will be the THCM MVP and receive the top award and recognition.
• The Rookie chef that brings in the most tips will be named Rookie of the Year.
The silent auction also is available online. Bidders can view more than 100 items by texting “THCM” to 71760. The silent auction, completely online this year, will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Winning bidders can pick up items at the museum the following week.
To purchase a ticket for $80 or a table of eight for $600, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
For more event information visit thcmtopchefs.com.
