Children's Museum offers 'Tot Time in the Park'

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum will offer Tot Time in the Park this summer for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers.
The Museum in the Park program was so popular for older children that families with younger children asked for a version, according to the museum. Tot Time in the Park is a program where caregivers and young Pre-K and Kindergarten students enjoy a variety of outside activities focused on safety, playing and learning science together. It is led by museum staff.
The first Tot Time in the Park will take Aug. 3 at Dobbs Park. The one-hour session begins at 9:30 a.m. On Aug. 4, Tot Time in the Park will be hosted at Sportland Park in Clinton.
Each session is limited to 8 families. Cost is $15/family for non-members and $12/family for members. To ensure safety, masks will be required.
Thanks to donations, scholarships are available. To learn more or to register for Tot Time in the Park, including the full schedule, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/tottime.
