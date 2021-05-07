In honor of Mother’s Day, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is offering free admission for all mothers and grandmothers from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. One mom is admitted free with each paid child’s admission. Spend the afternoon celebrating mom and creating fun, family memories.
Dads and grandfathers will get their turn to play for free on Father’s Day, June 20. Find more details at thchildrensmuseum.com/mom.
Museum admission is free for members and children under 24 months.
Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months. Families who participate in qualifying assistance programs can enroll in the Access Pass program, which allows them to visit the museum for just $2 per family member per visit.
To learn more about this program, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/join/accesspass.
For more information about the museum, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.