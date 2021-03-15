Children’s Museum sets special Spring Break schedule

With many schools on break, the Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting special hours and activities during the two-week period of March 19 through April 3.
The schedule is as follows:
Fri., Mar 19: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes course closed.
Sat., Mar 20: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m..
Sun., Mar 21: Museum open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 1 to 3 p.m.
Mon.; Mar 22: Museum closed.
Tues., Mar 23: Museum closed.
Wed., Mar 24: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Mar 25: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fri., Mar 26: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Mar 27: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sun., Mar 28: Museum open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mon.; Mar 29: Museum closed.
Tues., Mar 30: Museum closed.
Wed., Mar 31: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Apr 1: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fri., Apr 2: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Apr 3: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sun., Apr 4: Museum closed
The museum's educational team will host programming events throughout. Programs will include:
"Discoverers - Windy Spring!" Students will investigate and explore the wind and air around us through several experiments. Particpants will learn about the different types of wind and how we can find air in our lives. Students will also create their own wind detector to take home and use. Discoverers is at 9:30 a.m. March 19 and pre-registration is required.
Hands-On Science: Throughout the two-week period, there will be pop-up opportunities to engage in science in a hands-on capacity. Hands-On Science is included with admission.
For more information about the museum, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
