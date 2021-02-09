The Terre Haute Children's Museum  at 727 Wabash Ave. will expand its hours and activities Presidents' Day weekend.

Friday through Monday, museum and ropes challenge course hours will be:

Friday: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ropes closed

Saturday: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ropes 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday: Museum open noon to 5 p.m.; ropes 1 to 3 p.m.

Monday: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ropes 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also on Monday, the museum's Education Team will host a special activity: "How many Lincolns can float in your boat?"  This activity is scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is included with admission.

The museum's regular operating schedule will resume Feb. 19.

Admission is free for museum members and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months.

For more information, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, like the Facebook page at facebook.com/terrehautechildrensmuseum, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.

