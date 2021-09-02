Chick-fil-A in Terre Haute, in partnership with Union Health Foundation, will host a UHF Spirit Day on Tuesday and donate 100% of sales from all mobile orders to the foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund.
All sales for every order received through the Chick-fil-A mobile app for the Terre Haute location on Tuesday will support the fund.
Orders through the app can be placed for store takeout, drive-thru pick-up or dine-in. In addition, catering orders can be placed for Tuesday on the app, with a minimum 24 hour’s notice, and also count toward the donation.
The fund provides financial assistance to families in need so their children can start or continue critical therapy services. This includes those who have commercial insurance that either deny therapy as a covered benefit or reach their visit limit for the year and still require physical, occupational, and/or speech therapy services. Eligible parents of pediatric patients pay a $10 co-pay for each therapy visit, and the fund pays for the remainder of the fee.
The foundation encourages local businesses to order breakfast, lunch or dinner for their employees through the mobile app and share their support on social media by tagging Terre Haute Chick-fil-A and using hashtags #ChickenTherapy and #UHFDay.
In addition to UHF Day, donations to the Pediatric Therapy Fund can be made at www.UnionHealthFoundation.org or by texting KIDS to 888-991-1896.
