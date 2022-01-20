Chamber seeks nominations for Women's Excellence in Leadership Award

Nominations for the annual Women’s Excellence in Leadership Award are now being accepted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The award, first presented in 2020, was meant to coincide with the Terre Haute Women’s Conference. Due to COVID-19, the conference has been hosted virtually twice and the award presented during small ceremonies. The honor recognizes a woman who has distinguished herself in her profession, workplace and community. This year’s honor will be presented at the Terre Haute Women’s Conference, sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The 2022 conference is scheduled March 11 on the SMWC campus. Tickets and tables are available at https://bit.ly/3nIhm6g.
"The Terre Haute Women’s Conference is a wonderful event that celebrates, educates and inspires women in west-central Indiana,” Chamber President Kristin Craig said. "We’ve only had the chance to host the conference once in person, twice virtually, so needless to say, we’re anxious to present this award in person.”
Deadline for nominations is Feb. 17. Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMGHRF3 for a short nomination form.
In 2021, the Chamber honored Union Health Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Smith. In 2020, Union Health General Counsel Amy Hock (formally with First Financial Bank) received the award.
