The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will celebrate and honor women in west-central Indiana with the Terre Haute Women’s Conference – and Women's Excellence in Leadership Award on April 23.
The 2021 conference, sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, will be hosted virtually.
Nominations are being accepted for the award that recognizes a woman who has distinguished herself in her profession, workplace and community.
"Part of the Chamber's mission is to recognize and celebrate business, and that includes women business leaders,” Chamber President Kristin Craig said. "This year we have seen history being made with the first female vice president of the United States. Our community is full of strong, intelligent, driven women and we are happy to honor that again this year.”
The award will be presented prior to the conference. Deadline for nominations is March 29.
First Financial Bank General Counsel and Vice President Amy Hock was honored as the recipient of the inaugural award in September 2020. Original plans for the award announcement was to take place at the conference in March 2020, which was postponed due to COVID-19.
This is not the Chamber's first time honoring women in business. Formerly, the organization presented the nationally recognized ATHENA Leadership Award. Traditionally this award was presented during the Chamber's annual meeting in August.
Visit surveymonkey.com/r/T9XWPQC for a nomination form.
Visit terrehautechamber.com or call 812-232-2391 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.