Hoosiers can honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering on Monday at an Indiana Department of Natural Resources property.
The DNR provides a variety of ways to make a difference in maintaining, improving and restoring Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage. Several opportunities are available, including maintaining trails, helping in nature centers and sharing photography or artwork. DNR also welcomes those who can use their unique talents to create a volunteer opportunity.
"Volunteering gives you a great sense of accomplishment,” said Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks. “You know you are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”
On Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some properties will have self-directed service opportunities, such as picking up litter along trails.
Check calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities or other volunteer opportunities.
Contact a nearby DNR property to learn more about how to give back by volunteering in 2022.
For more information visit on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email questions to DNRvolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.