Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank has joined Partnership for a Healthier America’s Healthy Hunger Relief initiative.
The foodbank will work with the national nonprofit organization — formed in conjunction with former First Lady Michelle Obama — to address hunger, malnutrition and chronic disease by increasing the supply of healthier options and decreasing the supply of unhealthy options.
Catholic Charities Foodbank, along with 29 other new Healthy Hunger Relief partners, will receive support from PHA to implement a comprehensive nutrition ranking system, developed by experts at Healthy Eating Research, over the next two years. In addition, PHA will provide technical assistance to help partners understand the nutritional quality of their inventory and make strategic decisions within and across food categories to improve nutritional quality, enhancing food equity for the communities they serve.
Catholic Charities Foodbank has received $70,000 in grant funding from PHA to establish the foundation needed to implement a nutrition ranking system and to support the distribution of nutritionally dense fresh produce.
“We are excited about the opportunity to track and understand our mix of healthy foods and use that to better analyze our inventory and donation acceptance policies in a more strategic, intentional way,” said John C. Etling, agency director of Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities operates in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. For more, visit www.ccthin.org. For more on PHA visit ahealthieramerica.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.