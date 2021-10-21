Vigo County families who wish to shop at the Catholic Charities Christmas Store this year must register in person at the store at 1440 Locust St.
The Christmas Store provides new clothing, socks and underwear for each individual in the household, toys for children or age-appropriate gifts for teens, personal hygiene products and household items. So that families can create their own traditions, only the head of the household will shop for items at a specific date and time and will take the items home to wrap and present on Christmas Day.
Families can register from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Oct. 29. Additional hours to register are from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Masks will be required to ensure the safety of clients, staff and volunteers.
To register, the head of the household must provide the following for each member of the home:
• If under age 18, a family representative must provide either a birth certificate, social security card or health insurance card.
• Ages 18 and over can provide a photo ID.
The head of the household will receive their assigned shopping date at the completion of registration.
For more information or to volunteer as a Christmas Store shopper’s assistant, call 812-232-4978, opt. 1.
