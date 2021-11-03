Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank asks the community to help make Thanksgiving happier for neighbors who face food insecurity.
On Nov. 11, the Foodbank will conduct its annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive to continue to provide hope over the holiday season, states a Catholic Charities news release.
Foodbank’s staff and volunteers will accept nonperishable food and monetary donations from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at The Meadows shopping center parking lot. Items most needed are hearty soups, peanut butter, canned fruit in 100% juice, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken and whole grain cereals. The Foodbank cannot accept glass containers.
In addition to the collections, longtime partner Papa John’s Pizza will again donate to the Foodbank a portion of sales on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from stores at 1234 Wabash Ave. and 4842 S. U.S. 41 in Terre Haute, 99 Forest Park Plaza in Brazil, and at 1783 E. State Road 163, Suite J, Clinton.
The community also can participate by dropping off nonperishable food through Nov. 11 at any of the following locations: Apple House, Kroger North, Kroger South, all Old National Bank Terre Haute locations, Holler Family Dentistry, Smudde Family Dentistry, Powell Orthodontics, ISU Career Center, Hydrite, Geon, CSL Plasma Center, and First Farmers Bank & Trust Terre Haute South Branch. Several Vigo County schools, and Saint Patrick’s School also are participating in this year’s effort.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank and its more than 85 member agencies whose mission is to feed hungry adults and children in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
