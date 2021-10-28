Vigo County CASA will kick off its Who-elf trees program on Nov. 1 by setting up trees in seven locations in Terre Haute.
Name tags on each tree will help Court Appointed Special Advocates provide a toy for every child with an open active case in the CASA program. Currently, the program has 875 of those cases.
CASA will set two trees in the Vigo County Annex, one at the Vigo County Courthouse, one at Grand Traverse Pie Co., one at Top Guns, one at the Vigo County Public Library and one at The Meadows shopping center. The trees will be up until Dec. 10 and CASA prefers that all gifts be received by Dec. 13, in ample time to prepare for its Dec. 18 drive-through event, although last-minute gifts will be accepted.
CASA is still working under COVID safety guidelines, so the drive-through event will get the children to Whoville by way of "The Snowflake Express." They will get to see all the Whoville characters and decorations from the safety of the "snowflake transport" as it makes stops at Whoville shops along the route to receive goodies before making one last stop at the Whoville landing zone to receive their gift from the Grinch himself.
Businesses and organizations wishing to decorate trees with name tags can contact the CASA offices at 812-231-5658.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.