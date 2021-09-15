The second “Cruisin’ for Cruisers” Car Show will now be Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Meadows. The original date was to be this Saturday.
On the day of the event, cars must be registered by 11 a.m. for judging at 1 p.m.
Registration is $20 day of show, preregistration is $15 and can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/rphqn2m Information is available on the Facebook page @coveredwithloveinc.
The Covered with Love is a nonprofit diaper bank that operates in the Wabash Valley. For more information, visit www.CoveredWithLoveInc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.