CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will be open an additional day for Vigo County School Corporation’s fall break.
CANDLES will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on Monday.
The museum, 1532 S. Third St., Terre Haute, said in a news release it understands the current hours are limited and hopes this extra day allows students and teachers to visit the museum during fall break.
CANDLES is currently only open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Groups who wish to view the museum on Monday through Thursday do have the option to schedule a visit on one of these days by contacting CANDLES at 812-234-7881 or by emailing groups@candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
CANDLES does require groups to contact the museum with their information at least seven days in advance but preferably at least 14 days in advance.
CANDLES was founded by the late Eva Kor of Terre Haute, an Auschwitz survivor who traveled the world to share a message of forgiveness.
