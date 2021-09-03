CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has added a new addition to its museum exhibition space which will feature a series of rotating exhibits from Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center.
Yad Vashem describes these exhibits as being “designed to promote dialogue about the Holocaust, to impart its universal lessons, and to foster connection to its relevance to daily life in the 21st century.”
The new rotating exhibit space encourages new and past guests to learn more about the Holocaust and grow in their understanding of the subject. Each exhibit will be displayed for a period of two months before being rotated out to accommodate a new exhibit.
The first exhibit in this rotating series is titled “SHOAH: How Was It Humanly Possible?” It focuses on the timeline and major historical aspects of the Holocaust, beginning with life before the war for the Jews in Europe and continuing through the liberation of Holocaust survivors and their return to their lives after the Holocaust. The exhibit is on display Sept. 3 through Oct. 30.
The next exhibit is titled, “Stars without a Heaven: Children of the Holocaust.” Anyone interested in the exhibit schedule can find more information on the CANDLES website or by calling 812-234-7881.
CANDLES is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Up-to-date hours of operations can be found on its Facebook page.
