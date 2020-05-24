CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
On April 30, 1995, Holocaust survivor Eva Kor founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in honor of her late twin sister, Miriam. This year, CANDLES is celebrating the milestones and challenges that Kor and the museum have gone through over the last 25 years. Kor began with a clear mission in mind: share her story and teach the children of Indiana about the Holocaust. Now her mission has bloomed into a worldwide movement.
The museum’s anniversary is bittersweet with Kor’s passing on July 4, 2019. CANDLES is dedicating the next 25 years to Kor, and her incredible life, and taking up the charge to continue the work that she left unfinished. As part of this year’s celebrations, CANDLES is launching the “$25,000 for 25 Years” fundraising campaign.
The campaign started on April 30 and will run throughout 2020. Money raised during this campaign will go toward securing CANDLES’ future, ensuring that the museum’s mission, the mission that Kor began, of illuminating the world with hope, healing, respect and responsibility will continue on for many years. This mission includes efforts to:
• Educate about lessons of the Holocaust, the consequences of prejudice and hatred, and the impact of our choices
• Preserve the stories of Holocaust survivors, witnesses to atrocities, and the Mengele Twins
• Advocate for victims, healing and forgiveness, empowering each other and ourselves, and supporting our neighbors and communities
• Witness history, the events unfolding around us, and the power of human kindness
Donations will fund areas of the museum such as operations, including future planning, programs, exhibits and partnerships, preserving Kor’s legacy and CANDLES’ history, and sharing testimonies from survivors and witnesses.
Through a generous gift, the Miguel B. Fernandez Family Foundation will match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000. This means that any contribution made toward the museum’s goal will go twice as far to help make the world a better place. As a token of appreciation for museum supporters, each donation will be honored with a small gift from CANDLES, and donor names will be added to the museum website and a special display.
To donate to the “$25,000 for 25 Years” campaign, visit https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org/25th-anniversary-campaign.html. Donations also can be mailed to: CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, Attn: 25th Campaign, 1532 S. Third St., Terre Haute, IN 47802. Contact Catie Hann at catie@candlesholocaustmuseum.org with questions about CANDLES’ 25th anniversary or the “$25,000 for 25 Years” campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.