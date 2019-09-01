Last week we looked at the Canadian census, focusing on early French enumerations in the settled areas. But the French lost Canada to the British in 1763. Following that event, the British carried out their own census of the separate provinces of Canada until 1871, when the united Dominion of Canada began conducting country-wide censuses.
In 1840 the British parliament passed the “Act of Union,” which created the province of Canada by uniting the governments of Canada West (Ontario) and Canada East (Quebec). New Brunswick and Nova Scotia were still independent provinces and were not included in the union at that time. They later joined in confederation with the Dominion of Canada in 1867.
After the Act of Union was enacted in 1841, it was agreed that there was a need for a census. This was ordered to be completed by Feb. 1, 1842. Compared to the US census of 1840, the Canadian census of 1842 has a mountain of additional information. While the US census collected only the names of heads of household plus the gender and age categories for all household members, the Canadian census had 89 columns for additional information on household members and the property — although the heads of household were still the only people included by name. Other information collected included property ownership/tenancy/rent, occupation of the head, the religion of each member, natives of what country, age, gender, marital status, disabilities, aliens not naturalized, whether on alms, types of produce harvested, beehives, livestock, wool and cloth production, land size and description, and presence of mills, taverns, factories, breweries, tanneries, etc. To see a complete list of questions and sample pages, go to the Library and Archives of Canada at https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/census/Pages/census.aspx and click on either link to the 1842 census. Information for some of the census districts has been lost. The surviving 1842 Canada West and Canada East census schedules can be searched online at the above site by clicking on the links to each database.
The Canadian census of 1851 includes New Brunswick and Nova Scotia (both enumerated in 1851) and Canada West and East (Ontario and Quebec), which were completed in 1852. The total enumeration amounted to some 2.3 million people. This was an every-person census, listing age, gender, race, birthplace, occupation, religion, marital status, infirmities, residence, school attendance, and ability to read and write. Also listed for each household are number of births and deaths in the past year. There was a separate agricultural schedule asking questions about the land and production. The 1851 database can be searched at the Canadian Library and Archives web site mentioned above by clicking on the “census of 1851” link.
The 1861 census was an every-name enumeration of the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Canada West (Ontario), and Canada East (Quebec). Also included that year was an enumeration of the heads of households only for Prince Edward Island. Each province used a separate and unique schedule, submitted in either French or English. The 1861 census added a question on whether a married couple had wed within the census year, in addition to previous questions. There was also a separate agriculture schedule that was very detailed. Over 3.2 million people were counted. Unfortunately, information for certain census districts did not survive. The surviving 1861 census can be searched on Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org.
The 1870 Manitoba census was done around the time Manitoba joined the Canadian confederation and was the last individual census completed before the Dominion of Canada began conducting nation-wide censuses in 1871. However, Manitoba was not included on the 1871 Canadian census, which makes this 1870 census all the more important. The Manitoba census was on a single page and asked 20 questions of each person, including the father’s name. There was no agriculture schedule. It counted over 12,000 individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.