Season’s greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. The regular Terre Haute/Paris Tuesday evening Virtual Club Game attracted 42 participants for the Dec. 15 session. The field was divided into north/south and east/west divisions to accommodate the extra players.
Results for north/south all earning points: first, Richard Easton and Michael Miedema; second, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris; third, Betty Piper and Mary Hamilton; fourth, Linda Easton and Charles Parks; fifth, Richard Bernardoni and Thomas Siefert; and sixth, James Buffington and Mark Greenwell.
Results for the east/west, all earning points: first, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; second, John Killeen and Patricia Killeen; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, John Wright and Thomas Newton; fifth, Louise Hilton and Shafaat Dalal; and sixth, Diana Jordan Wagner and Jane Blair.
Good news to report is that Siefert and Jordan Wagner scored a first place in a section of the ACBL winter regional, which pays gold points and helps Siefert inch closer to his Life Master status.
Terre Haute Bridge Club president James “Sonny” Kirtley hosted another free bridge lesson via Zoom on Sunday afternoon. The lesson focused on competitive bidding and special attention payed to Cappelletti and DONT methods of interference over opponents opening of 1 no-trump. In a shocking upset, Milt Van Reed won a challenge match for the Mythical/Imaginary Challenge Match Belt.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship.
