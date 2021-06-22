The 86th annual Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration returns to Forest Park on Friday and runs through July 4.
Despite COVID-19 in 2020, club members successfully sponsored a three-day celebration without a carnival. This year, Prime Time Carnival Co. will return with a significant midway, according to Rotarian Dave Crooks.
“We are thrilled the carnival is returning this year for 10 consecutive days. We also expanded our entertainment lineup. This should be the best celebration ever.”
Schedule
• Friday, June 25: Endless Summer Band returns after performing last year, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. This high-energy band features a wide variety of hits. Learn more at esbband.com.
• June 26: YMCA Firecracker 5K, 8 a.m.; 5 to 9 p.m., Tumble Express Dance Studio; 8 to 10:30 p.m., local favorite Triggerhead performs classic rock and country.
• June 27: 5 p.m., Moore’s Dance Studio; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Indiana’s oldest continuous concert band, the Brazil Concert Band, performs. More at brazilconcertband.org.
• June 28: Studio One by Cindy Dance Studio, 5-6:30 p.m.
• June 29: Northview Knights Band and Marching Knights perform 6:30 and 8 p.m. as part of their annual fish fry fundraiser which begins at 4 p.m.
• June 30: 1 p.m., Special People’s Day at midway; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Stampede Band performs classic hits and country.
• July 1: 7:30 to 9 p.m., The Van-Dells, America’s No. 1 rock ‘n’ roll review. More at van-dells.com.
• July 2: 1 p.m., Rotary Golf Scramble, Forest Park Golf Course; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Big Fun Band returns with a variety of hits from several decades.
• July 3: Avey-Grouws Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m., featuring blues and Americana music. More at aveygrouwsband.com.
• July 4: 4 p.m., John Thomas Memorial Sack Races; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Brazil Concert Band performs. More at brazilconcertband.org; 10 p.m., fireworks display with a new music soundtrack provided by WAMB 106.9 Radio; 11 p.m., grand prize drawing for $10,000 cash (Indiana gaming license #012193).
The midway opens at 5:30 p.m. daily; Saturdays and Sundays, 3 p.m.
For more details visit BrazilRotary.Org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.