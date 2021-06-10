The Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club will explore the west side of the river at the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute on June 16 and 18 as part of their annual summer program.
Wabashiki Fun Day will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. will take place at the Wabashiki’s Funk Property, a mile south of the Interstate 70 Darwin Exit ramp on Darwin Road. The kids, volunteers and organizers will be found near the pole barn on the property.
The Boys & Girls Club and Emily’s Walk co-founder Chris Herrington look forward to collaborating this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to their plans in 2020. About 100 students will be bussed from the Boys and Girls Club at 924 N. 13th St. across the river to the Wabashiki to participate in several activities.
Students in kindergarten through third grade will enjoy fishing, hiking, a turtle rescue talk and a visit with the Sugar Creek Fire Department.
Students in fourth through eighth grade will take part in the same activities including archery and instruction on how to properly handle an air rifle.
On top of the activities available for the kids, the grill for the lunch will be provided by John Newton’s Sycamore Smokers.
Tucked away in a rural residential area lies 74 acres of protected land open to the public for hiking, fishing and hunting.
With fields of vegetation and large fishing ponds, Wabashiki’s Funk Property” is ideal for families who want to explore local scenic trails and land.
