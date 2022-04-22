The Terre Haute Women's Club will host their "Booze for Shoes: A Tasting Trip Around the World" fundraiser after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
The event featuring a "world tour" of food and beverages by local restaurants will take place 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center.
Participants will pick up a passport upon arrival. From there, they will set off to different countries including Sweden, India and Japan, all while getting their passports stamped.
In the atrium, participants can enjoy dessert, dueling pianos from Poplar Pub, take photos, win door prizes and look inside the shoe bus.
Restaurants at the event include Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, Taj Mahal, Pilonis, Suhi Umi and more.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $65 each.
The Terre Haute Women’s Club provides a new pair of athletic shoes and two pairs of socks to for up to 1,200 children per year in the Vigo County school system. These are new shoes purchased by the club each year. Each ticket sold to the event will pay for two pairs of shoes.
