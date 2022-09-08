Lloyd Wood and his band will perform at Boot City Opry for their second performance of 2022. They will play at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A veteran performer, Wood delivers an energetic show that includes country music, comedy and impersonations. In addition, Wood surrounds himself with his long-time professional band.
Reserved tickets are $22 and available at the Boot City Opry office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. General admission tickets are $17 and available at the office, Boot City main register area and at the door. For more information, call 812-299-8521.
