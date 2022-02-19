Note: This column originally ran on March 27, 2005. The announcement is current.
The Gale Research Company first introduced Black Genesis: A Resource Book for African-American Genealogy in 1978. Written and complied by authors James M. Rose and Alice Eichholz, it quickly became one of the leading resources for conducting research on African roots in The United States and Canada. Twenty-five years later (2003), a second edition of the book was released by the Genealogical Publishing Company. The information in the book has been completely updated and 100 additional pages of information have been added to the second edition. “The original goal, however, remains the same — to introduce the novice and professional researcher to African-American genealogical research methods and resources,” states the promotional material.
Part one of the book “provides an overview of general research principles and methodology.” Chapter titles include “The Beginning” (helping the novice get started), “Important Dates in African-American History” (to set up a historical framework for the researcher), “Oral History” (the importance of this and how to conduct an interview), “National Archives and Federal Records” (including census and Freedmen’s records), “Military Records,” “Migratory Patterns,” and “Slavery” (including bills of sale, slave advertisements, court records, birth, baptism, marriage, and death records, census and tax records, wills, medical records, and manumission records).
Part two of the book “contains a rundown of specific resources for all fifty states, Canada, and the West Indies.” Each state or location is listed individually as a chapter and contains the following sub-headings referring to sources of information: Important Dates, State Archives, Census Records, State and County Records, Cemetery and Church Records, Military Records, Newspapers, Manuscript Sources, Internet Resources, Research Contacts, and Bibliography.
The book is fully indexed and contains a detailed bibliography as well as appendices on the National Archives and a list of libraries.
Black Genesis is an impressive resource book and a must-have for those doing serious family research on their African roots. The book sells for $24.95 plus $4 in shipping and handling for one book and $1.50 for each additional book. It is available from the publisher, the Genealogical Publishing Company, 1001 N. Calvert St., Baltimore, MD 21102. Their toll-free order line is 800-296-6687. You can also order on-line at their web site, www.genealogical.com.
2022 update: both editions are available in Special Collections in the Vigo County Public Library and can be purchased online.
I I I
The Clay County Genealogical Society has begun raising money to purchase a new building, due to structural problems with their current building. Their first fund raiser will be “Dine to Donate” on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Pappy’s BBQ in Brazil, from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. The public is invited to attend. A percentage of the sales will be donated to the CCGS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.