7th Street Tattoo Co., 1617 S. Seventh St. — No current CPR and first aid training certificate. Incomplete history of weekly spore testing. Patron records missing artist name, tattoo/piercing location and description. Autoclaved items held past 30 days. No proof of contaminated waste removal every 90 days.
Birds of Valhalla Tattoos, 5127½ S. U.S. 41 — Approved to Operate
The Mane Muse, 1068 Windsor Road — Approved to Operate
Queen City Classic Tattoos, 1323 Wabash Ave. — No violations at time of inspection
Queen City Piercing Studio, 1719 S. 13th St. — No violations at time of inspection
Scars & Stories Tattoo, 1711 Wabash Ave. — Artist info and Hepatitis B consent form missing.
Under the Gun Inc., 2920 S. Seventh St. — Provide option for privacy. No proof of contaminated waste removal every 90 days.
Wabash Classic Tattoos, 1999 Fort Harrison Road — No hot water at hand wash sinks. Improper waste disposal for two newer booths. Hepatitis B forms missing. No proof of contaminated waste removal every 90 days. Missing piercing signage. Missing baseboards in two booths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.