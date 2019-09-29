Billy Joe’s Tattoos - 1617 S. 7th St. — Inconsistent record of spore testing, Autoclaved items held longer than 30 days, No proof of contaminated waste removal every 90 days, No proof of jewelry quality
Black Tides Tattoo - 127 S. 7th St. — No soap at hand wash sink in artist’s booth
Hex Mark Tattoo - 2501 S. 3rd St. — Expired CPR and First Aid training
King Ink Tattoo Studio - 3401 S. Hwy 41 Ste J6 — No violations at time of inspection
Queen City Classic Tattoos - 1323 Wabash Ave. — No violations at time of inspection
Queen City Piercing Studio - 1719 S. 13th St. — No proof of contaminated waste removal every 90 days
Rouge Beauty Bar - 2800 Poplar St. Ste 7H — Approved to open at new location
Scars & Stories Tattoo - 1711 Wabash Ave. — No violations at time of inspection
Wabash Classic Tattoos - 1999 Ft. Harrison Rd. — No proof of contaminated waste removal every 90 days
