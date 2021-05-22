Betty Haggerty's 'Crab Shack' painting part of untold history

This week’s Historical Treasure is a signed watercolor, a rare work by local African American artist Betty Haggerty, who recently passed away a few months shy of her one-hundredth birthday. The work is on loan to the Vigo County History Museum from the collection of local historian Crystal Reynolds who is researching the life of this local artist. Unfortunately, the story of this amazing Terre Haute artist of color has gone untold — hidden history if you will.
Born in Kentucky in 1921, like many other people of color, Haggerty and her family migrated north and settled in Terre Haute, Indiana, when she was a child. Here she attended the desegregated Wiley High School in the late 1930s. As a wife of a career American soldier, she traveled the world, and in the 1950s, was artistically inspired by the great artists and scenery she had seen in Paris. Haggerty then began her artistic journey and was fortunate to study under Juanita Castle (Fine Arts Division of Special Services for the Military), who had been a student of the famed Iowa Regionalist artist Grant Wood (who achieved national recognition for his 1930 painting “American Gothic”).
Increasingly artistically prolific, Haggerty continued to travel widely inspired by the landscapes, skyscapes, and seascapes that she encountered, Alaska and the Atlantic coast of the United States being two of the most inspiring places to this artist who grew up in the land-locked Midwest.
This vintage watercolor piece is untitled, and although undated, is thought to have been painted in 1980s when she lived in Maryland. As in many of her works, she uses the natural environment as her subject and in this instance has focused on a modest, windswept crab shack. Painted at low tide, the shack is set back in the composition against a threatening sky which adds to the drama of the scene and takes a non-descript scene to a new level. This artist’s use of color palette is remarkably restrained with greys, browns, and greens dominating but used to great effect with Haggerty expertly depicting the textures of the sky, shack, and beach. A few gulls swoop by the shack, perhaps looking for scraps or anticipating the feast to come.
This modest painting reveals that Haggerty was a masterful watercolorist, technically adept in her ability to render a simple scene with drama. It will be on display through the end of May 2021 for viewers to experience this haunting yet beautiful watercolor. In addition to this work being prominently displayed at the local historical museum, her other works currently grace the collection of Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (Terre Haute) and other galleries and private homes across North America including this writer.
This prolific artist recently passed away, however, her artistic accomplishments live on as her works remain a testimony to her life of appreciating and interpreting the natural environment.
The Vigo County History Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please visit the website https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events.
