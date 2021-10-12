Community Theatre of Terre Haute cast the show, "Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine," two years ago prior to the season being shut down due to COVID-19. Now that the new season is open, director Sherri Wright will be casting five roles where the actors are not able to continue with their part.
Auditions are scheduled 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 in Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St. Roles being cast: Beanie, boy, age 9 to 12; Dorothy, girl, age 9 to 14;Mr. Wright, male adult; Librum, male adult; and Dewey Decimal, girl or boy, age 9 to14 or older.
This show is part of Community Theatre's Oakley Series with performances on the smaller Oakley Stage at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 and 11 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
Cast members must be vaccinated, unless they are under 12. Cast members under 12 will wear masks while performing. All will wear masks during rehearsal.
For details visit ctth.org/
