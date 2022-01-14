Arts Iliana Gallery in Terre Haute will open Crow Show 2022 on Friday with a reception from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
“The beloved Crow Show is back and as always, it is an exciting, humorous and interesting collection of creative crow interpretations,” gallery director Cassandra Cook said.
Guest curators and Indiana State University alumni Haley Burton and Marquise Gibbs selected 65 different pieces of work submitted by 44 artists from across North America. In addition to Indiana, the exhibition includes work from artists in California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland and Massachusetts. Visitors to the gallery will enjoy a wide range of 2D and 3D artwork including abstraction, symbolism, silhouettes and literal.
Artwork by the guest curator duo will be featured in Arts Illiana’s north gallery during the run of the Crow Show. Gibbs paints, draws and specializes in printmaking. Burton also works in a variety of mediums, including acrylics, oils, collage and illustration.
Patrons are asked to wear masks at the reception.
After the opening, the gallery at 23 N. Sixth St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. In addition, an online catalog of the exhibition will be available for viewing by visiting artsilliana.com and following the link on the welcome page.
