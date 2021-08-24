All fledging or experienced artists who have a desire to re-charge their creativity are invited to join the Art and Soul Creation Guild, sponsored by the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.
The third full year of the guild sessions will take begin on Sept. 1-2. Annual guild membership is $30, to be paid at the time of registration, with an additional $5 class fee being collected at the beginning of each session that a participant attends. New members are now being accepted.
All sessions are offered twice, on the first Wednesday of the month, from 9:30 to noon, and the following Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Sister Rosemary Schmalz facilitates the meetings. Each session will begin with a short exercise for the purpose of stirring up one’s creative juices. This will be followed by time for members to work in whatever direction they feel led to go. Further, participants will be guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives.
The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise. “The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a large portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
To attend any of all of the sessions, you must become a guild member. To become a guild member or for more information, log on to Events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Jeanne Frost at 812-535-2952 or by email jfrost@spsmw.org.
