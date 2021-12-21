Usher in 2022 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests and lakes.
First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2022 and a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes.
First Day events include:
Cataract Falls, Owen County: A brochure for this self-guided hike is available at the gatehouse.
Lieber State Recreation Area, Owen County: Join the naturalist for Lieber’s Sunset First Day Hike at 4:30 p.m. at Hilltop Shelter. Hike is a moderate 1.5 miles. Snacks and hot chocolate, and a campfire will be provided.
Owen-Putnam State Forest: Meet at the Owen Putnam State Forest office at 9 a.m. for a guided hike on Poplar Top Trail.
Raccoon State Recreation Area, Parke County: Meet at the Bluebird Shelter at noon for a one-hour moderately rugged hike.
Shades State Park in Parke, Montgomery and Fountain counties: Meet at the Hickory Shelter at 10:30 a.m. for a 1-mile moderate to rugged hike on Trail 1. Expert birder and park volunteer Alan Bruner will lead the hike, which includes Prospect Point, Silver Cascade Falls and Devil's Punchbowl.
Turkey Run State Park, Parke County: Meet at 2 p.m. at the Turkey Run Inn for a guided hike through Turkey Hollow on Trail 6 and the Trail 7 loop.
The guided hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks. For more details, visit stateparks.org or facebook.com/Americas-State-Parks-205324976548604. To find a hike at other Indiana locations visit on.IN.gov/INstateparkevents.
