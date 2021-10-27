The Terre Haute Mayor's Office seeks arts organizations and arts providers to submit proposals for City of Terre Haute arts project grant funding, states an Arts Illiana Inc. news release. In addition, artists can apply for funds to create small murals within the Terre Haute city limits.
The project grant funding seeks to support nonprofit organizations in the provision of programming to reach a broad cross section of Terre Haute, and to encourage projects that enhance artistic/cultural life and/or economic growth and development in the city of Terre Haute.
Arts Illiana administers the grant program and has announced a Nov. 1 deadline for applying.
Area 501(c)(3) nonprofits with quality arts projects can apply. Arts Illiana also noted that nonprofit organizations without tax exempt status can utilize a fiscal agent to apply. Organizations applying for the first time can call Arts Illiana Inc. to discuss the project before applying. Artists also should call to discuss the mural and venue before submitting a design.
Guidelines and applications are available at www.artsilliana.org. Go to the home page and click on the city of Terre Haute Grant link.
For more information, contact Sherri Wright, grants administrator, at 812-235-5007 or email sherri@artsilliana.org.
