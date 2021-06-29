The Wabash Valley Horseman’s Association’s Frontier Day Parade is back for its 75th year in downtown Terre Haute on July 4.
The first parade took place in 1945 and for many years only equine entries were allowed. Over the past several years, the association has welcomed all types of entries such as floats; bands; classic or antique cars, trucks and tractors; politicians and other groups that wish to participate.
The parade will go east on Wabash Avenue past the reviewing stand to Ninth Street, and turn north.
At 12:30 p.m. equine entries vying for awards will parade around the arena at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
After the awards presentations, organizers will offer children’s games; no horses are involved and there is no cost.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., there will be an open horse show. Participants can show all day for $10.
For more information, contact Jeanne Lorenzo at 812-208-3056 or Sharon Hartmann at 812-299-2039.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.