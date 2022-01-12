The city of Sullivan, in an effort to revitalize and reopen the Sullivan City Pool, has raised over $100,000 in community donations and grant dollars.
After launching a campaign called “Splash Sullivan” in late spring 2021, the city has seen an array of community events, fundraisers and all-around support from the region.
Multiple organizations and businesses have rallied behind the pool’s revitalization, understanding the significance it has on the quality of life in the community.
“Our community members and businesses have gotten creative and used their own platforms and resources to bring this asset back to our community,” Jamie Woodruff, Community Development and Recreation director for the city, said in a news release.
In addition to the fundraising efforts, the city was awarded $50,000 this fall from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation’s Sullivan County Affiliate.
As 2022 begins, the city will continue to embark upon its fundraising and grant efforts with the goal of officially opening the new city pool by summer 2022.
To donate to the Sullivan City Pool, visit wvcf.org/sullivancitypool. To discuss potential fundraising opportunities and events, contact Jamie Woodruff at Jamie.woodruff@cityofsullivan.org.
