In advance of tonight's public meeting on a proposed carbon sequestration project, Vigo County commissioners are asking for decorum.
The meeting is from 6 to 8 tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 22) at Fayette Elementary School, 9400 N. Beech Place, West Terre Haute.
In a document posted to social media accounts today (Aug. 22), commissioners said they, as hosts, would like to see people get their questions answered.
"Like many others, we have questions that we’d like to have answered," commissioners said. "Wabash Valley Resources representatives will be there to give details of the project and answer questions."
Commissioners say a question-and-answer period will allow 3 minutes per question, and no shouting or interruptions from either side will be tolerated.
"We understand that this is an emotional issue for many people. But, we ask that all parties be respectful of each other," commissioners said.
They wrote, "As Commissioners, we try to weigh the pros and cons of each issue with full transparency. With that being said, it’s important for everyone to realize that this decision has been decided at the state level and we as commissioners have no say in the final decision. But, we can facilitate these types of meetings and address everyone’s concerns. We have also asked the EPA for a 30-day extension for the public comment period."
In another document distributed today via text or email, a meeting schedule reads:
- Introductions, 6:00-6:05
- Wabash Valley Resource Presentation, 6:05-6:40
- Wabash Valley Resources Q&A with commissioners, 6:40-7 p.m.
- Five-minute recess, 7:00-7:05
- Opportunity for public to ask questions, 7:05-8:00
Regarding the public question period, the document says:
"There will a podium set up with a microphone. People will line up, give their name and will be allowed three minutes for a statement or question.
"Please do not interrupt any speaker. The goal of this meeting is transparency, productivity and information. Anyone not willing to follow the rules provided in this document will be given one warning and the asked to leave."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.