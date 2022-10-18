A request from a Vigo County business to rezone 40 acres in Linton Township and move an animal research laboratory was tabled Tuesday in a unanimous vote of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
While the Area Planning Department issued an unfavorable review for LFM Quality Laboratories LLC, citing the availability of already zoned and improved light industrial locations near the site, the Vigo County Area Plan Commission approved the rezoning measure Wednesday.
However, final approval must come from commissioners.
Commissioners will review the rezoning again next month at the request of Lindy and Marilyn Miller, who have retained Richard Shagley Jr. as their attorney.
Lindy Miller said he wants to "provide more information about what we plan there. There is a fair amount of misinformation and that is understandable. The business that we are in is a sensitive business and we understand that. We are a family. Most of these people are across the highway from us so they really haven't been on our (existing) property ," Miller said.
The Millers seek to rezone the property located about 3,000 feet south of the intersection of Hook Drive/Pimento Circle on the west side of U.S. 41 in Linton Township.
The Millers own LFM Quality Laboratories Inc., operating at 2458 Chamberlain St. The laboratory is a USDA Class R research facility.
The license is the highest standard of establishing ethical review of animals involved in research for advanced scientific understanding. Many Class R facilities are university operated and focus on mammals and birds.
The license applies to animal based products used for pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and research reagents.
Some in opposition suggested the lab has outside partner funding and that Miller would sell the rezoned land to a larger business.
Vicki Scheid, who with her husband, Dan, own Scheid Diesel Service Co. Inc., live next to the proposed rezoned property.
"We thought it was tabled at the Area Plan (meeting Wednesday) but then we saw ... that it was not tabled. We knew this was our next step to come (before commissioners)," Vicki Scheid said.
"We are concerned about the property. I don't want the property rezoned because I want (the laboratory business) to go the industrial park (Hoosier Jack Mega Site, a 4,650-acre property in southern Vigo County) that is 3 to 4 miles away," Scheid said. "It makes no sense to me that you wound not put" the laboratory in the nearby industrial park.
"If they don't want it there (at Hoosier Jack), why would we want it," she said. "I just can imagine putting anything industrial" at the proposed site, Scheid said.
"My concern is I struggle having animal research next to my property. I am an animal lover and I have dogs ... and I can't stand the thought of animals being tested right next door to me," Scheid said.
"I know that (Miller) is close to retirement and that business will go to somebody. I don't want foreign investors purchasing that and then it going to whatever. What is next, the next 40 acres will be zoned industrial too and where do we go from there?," Scheid asked.
Elonne Davis, who owns Wabash Valley Hydraulics Services Co., also lives next door to the proposed site.
"I don't really think that should be rezoned. I don't really agree with the business (Miller) is wanting to put in there. I think that it is not something we need out there," Davis said of the residential area. Davis said research is good, but should not go where proposed.
"At some point somebody can come and offer (Miller) a boatload of money. He is not a young man" Davis said of Miller. "When it is rezoned, they can do with it what they want. I have a feeling it will not stay a small business," Davis said.
Some other people voiced concern saying property was bought for nearly $1 million, has outside funding and that a former lake, which was drained due a failed dam, would not be repaired.
"It was not $1 million, it was not $900,000 and that is public record," Miller told commissioners. "There is other information we would like to provide to commissioners on how we plan to operate that might fit right into what these folks are interested in having.
"The reason we are rezoning the north end (of the property) is because that is the best property to do that with (road) access, infrastructure, power wise. The lake we want to restore," he said.
"We want that property to be a property that does good things for what our industry needs. That is one of the reasons we wanted to table it, to provide more accurate information about it," Miller said.
