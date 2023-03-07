Chipper, a comedy and magic act, will be performing at Indiana State University for its Performing Arts Series.
A pre-show event will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 23 in Tilson Auditorium. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Chipper was born and raised on travelling circuses and large-scale performances with his show business parents, according to a release from ISU. He soon began creating his own shows.
He has received honors such as "Top Funniest Magicians Performing Today" by MAGIC Magazine, the release said. He has toured the United States, Canada, Australia and more. He has also appeared in several TV shows such as Masters of Illusion on the CW Network.
Tickets for the show are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $15-$17, ISU faculty and staff tickets are $12-$14 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID. To purchase tickets, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go online to ticketmaster.com, or visit Hulman Center. For more information go online to www.hulmancenter.org.
The performance is sponsored by The Hometown Savings Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.